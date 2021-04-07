Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.53. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 797,437 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCUUF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a current ratio of 18.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.59 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.78.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

