Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.67

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 1342088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

A number of research firms have commented on FCU. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 36.74, a quick ratio of 36.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of C$381.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

