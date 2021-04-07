Fivebalance (FBN) Price Up 25% Over Last Week

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Fivebalance token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fivebalance has a market cap of $115,874.17 and $1,260.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00054791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00021077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.14 or 0.00629859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00078660 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Fivebalance Token Profile

Fivebalance is a token. Fivebalance’s total supply is 779,407,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,608,150 tokens. The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

