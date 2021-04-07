Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,274 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

