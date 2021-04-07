Flamingo (FLM) Reaches Market Cap of $137.74 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $137.74 million and approximately $153.43 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001631 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00263973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $428.39 or 0.00761100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,566.64 or 1.00498501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00016232 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.