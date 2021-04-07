FLIP (FLP) Price Up 9.3% This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $694,301.99 and approximately $219.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00055838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.54 or 0.00634587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00080138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

