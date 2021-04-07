FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,069,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of FLIR Systems worth $46,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $9,047,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.