Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Sells $5,045,500.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $5,045,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $29,741,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FND stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.49. The company had a trading volume of 331,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

