Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director George Vincent West Sells 100,000 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.49. 331,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

