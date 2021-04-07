Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) President Sells $2,500,000.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lisa Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00.

Shares of FND traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,760. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

