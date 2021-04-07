Flow (FLOW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $244.57 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $34.87 or 0.00061502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $244.57 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00071089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00268207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.60 or 0.00777120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,809.63 or 1.00200159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.