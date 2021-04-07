Flowchain (FLC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $938.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 58.7% against the dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a total market cap of $26,677.10 and approximately $938.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00056074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00021773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.44 or 0.00627270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00079590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.