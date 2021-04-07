Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stake Lifted by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Flowers Foods comprises about 2.9% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank owned about 0.36% of Flowers Foods worth $15,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,205,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,369,000 after acquiring an additional 308,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,551,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,639,000 after buying an additional 74,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after buying an additional 244,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,301,000 after buying an additional 399,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

FLO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,460. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

