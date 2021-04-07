FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of FMC worth $26,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in FMC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in FMC by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in FMC by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FMC by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.97. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

