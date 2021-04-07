FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 113,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of FMC worth $50,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.97.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

