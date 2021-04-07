Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,462,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,637 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of Ford Motor worth $144,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

F opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of -323.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.