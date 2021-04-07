Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.06

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and traded as low as $43.87. Formula One Group shares last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 677,826 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.25. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,463,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

