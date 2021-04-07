FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 2,790 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $295,857,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,123,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,502,000 after acquiring an additional 173,503 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $7,778,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

NYSE:PSX opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.