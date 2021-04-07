FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 4,210 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

