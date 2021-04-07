FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 9,223 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 170.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,749,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $151,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.44.

AMAT opened at $139.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

