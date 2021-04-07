FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 247.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $483.87 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.80 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.