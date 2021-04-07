FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys Shares of 80,856 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,367,000 after buying an additional 2,539,525 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,100,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,805,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

