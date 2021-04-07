FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 102.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $51.72.

