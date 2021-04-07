FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 399.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in NIKE by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 22,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in NIKE by 4,417.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 847,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $119,843,000 after acquiring an additional 828,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $137.16 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.61 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $216.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

