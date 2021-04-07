FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,692 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $43.41.

