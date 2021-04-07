FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.37% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 189,157 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,532,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $742,000.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

