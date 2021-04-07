FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $122.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $634.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.37 and its 200-day moving average is $107.79. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

