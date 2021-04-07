FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.84 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $251,727.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00056130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00022188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.16 or 0.00634706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00080032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

