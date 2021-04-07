Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,309 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 989% compared to the average daily volume of 212 put options.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

FTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $42,228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $20,391,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $18,797,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 535,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

