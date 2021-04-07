Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.81

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.81 and last traded at $98.36, with a volume of 748240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.55.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

