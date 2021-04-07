Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.24

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and traded as low as $6.95. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 4,330 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.45% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

