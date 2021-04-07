Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 776,291 shares.The stock last traded at $131.11 and had previously closed at $131.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.54.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.