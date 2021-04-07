Franklin Covey Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Franklin Covey in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%.

FC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $425.15 million, a P/E ratio of -43.27, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

