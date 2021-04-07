Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) by 412.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,105 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.50% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FLEE traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. 1,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,008. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52.

