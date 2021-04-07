Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) by 412.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,105 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.50% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FLEE traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. 1,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,008. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.