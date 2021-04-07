Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 24.26% of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of FLQD stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

