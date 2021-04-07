Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of -388.96 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.