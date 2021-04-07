French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.33

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.33 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 21.80 ($0.28), with a volume of 188,829 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09.

About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

