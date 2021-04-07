Frequency Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 17,186 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,031% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,520 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,323. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $378.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,196 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $390,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,684 shares of company stock worth $2,825,129. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

FREQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

