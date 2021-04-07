FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 568,663 shares.The stock last traded at $20.93 and had previously closed at $20.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Hovde Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,042 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 314,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

