FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Shares Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.26. 36,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.