fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FUBO. Wedbush lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

NYSE:FUBO traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. 15,695,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,771,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

