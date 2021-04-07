FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 6.6%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 623,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 41,110,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

