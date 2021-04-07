Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Down 4.1%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.54 and last traded at $89.23. 3,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,109,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

