Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 2,314 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.38.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.22. 17,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,358. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $341.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.83 and a 200 day moving average of $243.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

