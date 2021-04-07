Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,413 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 254,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Chevron by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 15,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,412,481. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.12 and a 200 day moving average of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.