Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $10,276,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $6,698,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.50. 351,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,474,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.