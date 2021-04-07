Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $492.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,446. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.30 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

