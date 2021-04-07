Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,255,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,706,000 after acquiring an additional 69,394 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,261,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $229.19. 10,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,040. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.67 and a 200 day moving average of $208.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

