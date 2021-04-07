Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,732,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,943,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,103. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $154.70 and a 12-month high of $255.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

