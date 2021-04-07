Fulton Bank N.A. Has $16.83 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,258. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.01 and a 200 day moving average of $135.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

